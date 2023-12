Adams posted eight tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Adams tied his second-highest tackle total of the season and shared the team lead Thursday with Jordan Whitehead and C.J. Mosley. The 24-year-old safety has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets in his second NFL season. Adams has made 14 starts while racking up 80 tackles (54 solo) to go with a pair of interceptions.