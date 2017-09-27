Cadet agreed to a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Cadet previously attracted interest from the Jets during the offseason before re-signing with the Saints, who ended up waiving him following the conclusion of the preseason. With lead back Matt Forte nursing a toe injury, the Jets will bring Cadet aboard to provide some insurance out of the backfield. Like Forte and top backup Bilal Powell, Cadet is adept as a pass catcher; he has two 30-plus catch campaigns on his resume. However, unless Forte's injury results in him sitting out Sunday against the Jaguars, it's unlikely that Cadet would be active for the contest, given his standing as the fourth man on the depth chart at running back.