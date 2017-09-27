Jets' Travaris Cadet: Agrees to deal with Jets
Cadet agreed to a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Cadet previously attracted interest from the Jets during the offseason before re-signing with the Saints, who ended up waiving him following the conclusion of the preseason. With lead back Matt Forte nursing a toe injury, the Jets will bring Cadet aboard to provide some insurance out of the backfield. Like Forte and top backup Bilal Powell, Cadet is adept as a pass catcher; he has two 30-plus catch campaigns on his resume. However, unless Forte's injury results in him sitting out Sunday against the Jaguars, it's unlikely that Cadet would be active for the contest, given his standing as the fourth man on the depth chart at running back.
More News
-
Travaris Cadet: Released by Saints•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Returns for preseason finale•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Does not play in third preseason game•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Missing practice•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Could lose role to Alvin Kamara•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Only gets $80k signing bonus•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.