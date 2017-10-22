Jets' Travaris Cadet: Inactive for Week 7
Cadet (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
After signing with the Jets prior to Week 4, Cadet suited up in each of the team's last three games while one of Bilal Powell and Matt Forte sat out with injuries. Cadet only played 13 combined offensive snaps in those contests, with all four of his touches coming in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, during which he finished with 29 total yards. With both Powell and Forte back to full strength heading into Sunday, Cadet could be a fixture on the inactive list for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Jets' Travaris Cadet: Agrees to deal with Jets•
-
Travaris Cadet: Released by Saints•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Returns for preseason finale•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Does not play in third preseason game•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Missing practice•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Could lose role to Alvin Kamara•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...