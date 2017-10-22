Cadet (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After signing with the Jets prior to Week 4, Cadet suited up in each of the team's last three games while one of Bilal Powell and Matt Forte sat out with injuries. Cadet only played 13 combined offensive snaps in those contests, with all four of his touches coming in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, during which he finished with 29 total yards. With both Powell and Forte back to full strength heading into Sunday, Cadet could be a fixture on the inactive list for the foreseeable future.