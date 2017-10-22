Cadet (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After signing with the Jets prior to Week 4, Cadet suited up in each of the team's last three games while one of Bilal Powell and Matt Forte sat out with injuries. Cadet only played 13 combined offensive snaps in those contests, with all four of his touches coming in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, during which he finished with 29 total yards. With both Powell and Forte back to full strength heading into Sunday, Cadet could be a fixture on the inactive list for the foreseeable future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...