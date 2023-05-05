Dye signed a contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Dye suffered season-ending knee injury in November, missing the tail end of his final collegiate season with USC in 2022, but prior to getting hurt, he produced 884 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries while reeling in 21 catches for 202 yards over 10 games. The running back is just one year removed from a 2021 campaign with Oregon where he rushed for 1271 yards and scored 16 times on the ground while also reeling in 46 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns. If healthy, Dye could be a dark horse candidate to crack the Jets roster in 2023, though the practice squad seems more likely.