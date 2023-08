Dye rushed nine times for 12 yards and didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Dye played most of the second half but didn't find any running room. Rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda started and scored the Jets' only touchdown of the game. With Breece Hall (knee), Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Abanikanda all well ahead of him on the depth chart, Dye's battling for a spot on the Jets' practice squad at best.