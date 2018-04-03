Swanson signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Swanson, a former third-round selection of the Lions, spent his first four seasons in Detroit, starting 42 of 53 games during the stint. However, he missed the final six games of last season due to a concussion -- an injury the center now disputes, claiming he instead had bad reaction the medicine he received for the injury. The Jets also brought in former Redskins center Spencer Long (qudriceps), who figures to start the season atop the depth chart. However, Long is returning from a torn quadriceps injury last season, which could give Swanson an opportunity to take over starting duties should Long be sidelined heading into training camp.