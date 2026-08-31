Brown (undisclosed) was placed on the Jets' injured reserve Sunday, Amanda Vogt and Eric Allen of the team's official site report.

The nature of Brown's injury is not clear, nor when he sustained the injury. However, his placement on IR without a return designation means the 2021 fourth-rounder will be forced to miss the entire upcoming season unless an injury settlement is reached with the Jets. Brown appeared in 10 regular-season games between the Rams and Jets in 2025, finishing with eight tackles (four solo).