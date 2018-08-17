Jets' Tre McBride: Converts two third downs
McBride caught both of his targets for 24 yards Thursday in a 15-13 loss to the Redskins during Week 2 of the preseason.
McBride was tremendous on New York's second possession, picking up back-to-back third down conversions with catches of 13 and 11 yards. He didn't make much of an impression in the preseason opener despite seeing the field for a team-high 32 of 66 offensive snaps, but the 25-year-old wide receiver seems to be developing a nice rapport with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in practice. If he can keep carrying that connection over in game situations like he did here, McBride could sneak onto the 53-man roster.
