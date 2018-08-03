Jets' Tre McBride: Participating in training camp
McBride (undisclosed) is fully participating in training camp, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
McBride finished the 2017 season on the Jets' practice squad/injured list, but he seems to be back to full strength during training camp. The fourth-year receiver is looking to make it as a depth option in New York.
