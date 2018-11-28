Cannon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon appears to have suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The sixth-round rookie's status for New York's tilt against the Titans in Week 13 is uncertain at best. If Cannon remains sidelined for any amount of time, Elijah McGuire could receive a slight uptick in touches.

