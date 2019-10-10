Cannon (foot) is not practicing Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Cannon's foot issue has kept him from participating in two consecutive practices. He'll need to upgrade to at least a limited session Friday in order to suit up Week 6. If Cannon were forced to miss any time, Ty Montgomery would serve as New York's top kick returner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories