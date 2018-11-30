Jets' Trenton Cannon: Cleared for Sunday
Cannon (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Cannon began the week sitting out practice but was able to progression to full participation Friday to avoid an injury tag. The 24-year-old should serve his usual role as a depth running back for the Jets.
