Play

Cannon (ankle/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

Cannon was a limited participant for the final two practices this week, so he's on track to playing Sunday. Through two games, Cannon has played just one offensive snap. He's not expected to make an offensive impact as long as Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery are healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories