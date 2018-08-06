Cannon left Monday's practice early due to a foot/ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Cannon had an impressive day at camp prior to the injury, making noise as the clear favorite for the RB. 3 role in the wake of Elijah McGuire foot injury. The severity of the sixth-round rookie out of Virginia State's injury is not yet known, but trainers were examining his left foot and ankle.

