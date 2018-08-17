Cannon (leg) did not play Thursday but is expected back for the Jets' next preseason game against the Giants,Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The rookie out of Virginia State was a game-time decision coming into Thursday's game and the Jets' coaching staff opted to keep him on the sideline rather than force the issue. Coach Todd Bowles sounded confident that Cannon will be ready for the team's third preseason game. Cannon is jockeying for position on the Jets' running back depth chart along with Thomas Rawls and George Atkinson.