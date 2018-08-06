Jets' Trenton Cannon: Favorite for third-string spot
Cannon has established himself as the favorite for New York's No. 3 running back role in the wake of Elijah McGuire's foot injury, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
McGuire was a near-lock for the third spot in the pecking order behind Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell, but he's now expected to be out until at least mid-September with a broken foot. That injury has opened the door for Cannon, whom the Jets selected in the sixth round out of Virginia State in the most recent draft. The shifty speedster could also make noise as a return man on special teams, and his stock is rapidly rising after a strong performance in New York's Green and White Scrimmage this past Saturday.
