Cannon rushed twice for four yards and caught four of five targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

Cannon took over on passing downs after Bilal Powell exited due to a neck injury, and the shifty rookie actually ended up leading the team in receiving yards thanks primarily to a 35-yard catch. He had some problems holding onto the ball in preseason, but Cannon's excellent speed could make him worth a deep-league dart against the Bears in Week 8 if Powell's injury keeps him out. Isaiah Crowell should remain the primary option on early downs.