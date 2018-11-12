Cannon rushed four times for 30 yards and added a five-yard catch on four targets in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.

Cannon got fewer touches than both Elijah McGuire and Isaiah Crowell, who finished with nine apiece. If both of those guys can stay healthy after New York's Week 11 bye, Cannon will have a hard time carving out a large enough role to attract attention outside the deepest leagues.