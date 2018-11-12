Jets' Trenton Cannon: Five touches as third running back
Cannon rushed four times for 30 yards and added a five-yard catch on four targets in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.
Cannon got fewer touches than both Elijah McGuire and Isaiah Crowell, who finished with nine apiece. If both of those guys can stay healthy after New York's Week 11 bye, Cannon will have a hard time carving out a large enough role to attract attention outside the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Just one touch with McGuire back•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Gets nine touches in Week 8 loss•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Role to grow with Powell on IR•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Fills in admirably for injured Powell•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Gets seven touches in NFL debut•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Kept on as third-string running back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10