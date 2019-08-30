Cannon gained 17 yards on four carries and caught both of his targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles.

Cannon got 10 fewer carries than Elijah McGuire but only gained 12 fewer yards. While McGuire finds himself on the roster bubble as the team's fifth running back, Cannon's spot appears to be safe thanks to his contributions on special teams. He seems to be locked in as the Jets' top kick returner, and Cannon returned one kick for 14 yards in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...