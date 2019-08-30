Cannon gained 17 yards on four carries and caught both of his targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles.

Cannon got 10 fewer carries than Elijah McGuire but only gained 12 fewer yards. While McGuire finds himself on the roster bubble as the team's fifth running back, Cannon's spot appears to be safe thanks to his contributions on special teams. He seems to be locked in as the Jets' top kick returner, and Cannon returned one kick for 14 yards in this one.