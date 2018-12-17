Cannon (toe) carried the ball seven times for 13 yards and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 29-22 loss to Houston.

Cannon worked as a change-of-pace option behind Elijah McGuire, and that will be the case moving forward with Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve with a toe injury of his own. Neither Jets running back was able to get much going against the stout Houston front, but there should be more running room in Week 16 with the Packers coming to town.