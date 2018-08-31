Cannon rushed 11 times for 29 yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles. He also racked up 25 yards on one kick return and 31 yards on his lone punt return in the 10-9 loss.

Cannon failed to get much going on the offensive end, but he showcased his explosiveness in the return game. The rookie also didn't put the ball on the ground, which is notable given his ball security problems throughout the preseason. Elijah McGuire's foot injury could allow Cannon to sneak onto New York's roster as the third-string running back, but he's more likely to end up on the practice squad given how raw Cannon looks at the moment.