Jets' Trenton Cannon: Gets 11 carries in final preseason game
Cannon rushed 11 times for 29 yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles. He also racked up 25 yards on one kick return and 31 yards on his lone punt return in the 10-9 loss.
Cannon failed to get much going on the offensive end, but he showcased his explosiveness in the return game. The rookie also didn't put the ball on the ground, which is notable given his ball security problems throughout the preseason. Elijah McGuire's foot injury could allow Cannon to sneak onto New York's roster as the third-string running back, but he's more likely to end up on the practice squad given how raw Cannon looks at the moment.
More News
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Productive despite mistake in loss•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Returns to practice•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Eyeing return next week•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Rushes for 40 yards in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Follow our 12-team PPR draft live
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...