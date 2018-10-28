Cannon rushed six times for 10 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Chicago.

Cannon got the passing-down work with Bilal Powell (neck) on injured reserve. New York's running back situation could get more muddled against the Dolphins in Week 9, with Elijah McGuire (foot) eligible to come off injured reserve to join Cannon and Isaiah Crowell in the backfield.