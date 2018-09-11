Cannon rushed six times for 15 yards and caught his only target for six more in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win over Detroit.

The game's lopsided nature allowed New York to work Cannon into the mix, but Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell dominated touches out of the backfield while the result was still hanging in the balance. Cannon showed no signs of the ball-security issues that bothered him in the preseason, which bodes well for the speedster's chances of expanding his change-of-pace role as the season unfolds.