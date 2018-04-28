Jets' Trenton Cannon: Going to New York

The Jets selected Cannon in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Cannon (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) projects as an off-the-bench, passing situation sort of running back as a small runner from Virginia State, but he showed interesting athletic upside at his pro day. He logged a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, and 129-inch broad jump. With Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell, and Elijah McGuire already around, the practice squad might be where Cannon is headed.