Play

Cannon (ankle/hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Cannon missed some practice time due to ankle and hamstring issues this week, but he practiced fully Friday to avoid an injury tag. The 25-year-old should continue to work as the Jets' No. 1 option returning kicks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories