Jets' Trenton Cannon: Good to go this week
Cannon (toe) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Crowell (toe) has been ruled out this week, while Elijah McGuire (ankle) is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday. Given that McGuire was able to practice two days in a row, it seems likely that he'll probably tough things out Saturday, but if he ends up limited at all, or is unavailable, Cannon would be next up for the Jets' carries. In any case, Crowell's absence at a minimum provides Cannon with an opportunity to see added touches this weekend, which makes him worthy of a speculative pickup by those scrambling for short-term backfield help.
More News
-
