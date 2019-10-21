Cannon (foot/ankle) won't play in Monday's game against New England, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Cannon was able to play through the injuries in Week 5, but as evidenced by this news, will miss his second straight game. In Cannon's stead, Vyncint Smith is expected to continue his role as the Jets' top kick returner for Week 7, with Bilal Powell the third-string running back.