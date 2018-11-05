Cannon caught his lone target for 15 yards and didn't get a single carry in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Cannon's role shrank dramatically with Elijah McGuire (foot) back from injured reserve to split carries with Isaiah Crowell. The speedy rookie will be tough to depend upon in fantasy as long as the Jets have two healthy running backs ahead of him. Cannon's touches will likely be limited again in Week 10 against the Bills.