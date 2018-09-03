Cannon survived Saturday's round of cuts, and will open the season on the Jets' 53-man roster.

Cannon's fumbling issues in the preseason will probably prevent him from returning kicks or punts this year, but the rookie sixth-rounder out of Virginia State proved his speed is a legitimate asset at the NFL level. New York probably would have preferred to stash Cannon on the practice squad, but he likely would have been claimed by another team if the Jets didn't keep him on the roster. Cannon should serve as the No. 3 running back behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell at least until Elijah McGuire (foot) returns from the IR in the second half of the season.