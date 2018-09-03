Jets' Trenton Cannon: Kept on as third-string running back
Cannon survived Saturday's round of cuts, and will open the season on the Jets' 53-man roster.
Cannon's fumbling issues in the preseason will probably prevent him from returning kicks or punts this year, but the rookie sixth-rounder out of Virginia State proved his speed is a legitimate asset at the NFL level. New York probably would have preferred to stash Cannon on the practice squad, but he likely would have been claimed by another team if the Jets didn't keep him on the roster. Cannon should serve as the No. 3 running back behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell at least until Elijah McGuire (foot) returns from the IR in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Gets 11 carries in final preseason game•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Productive despite mistake in loss•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Returns to practice•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Eyeing return next week•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Game-time decision Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...