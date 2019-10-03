Jets' Trenton Cannon: Limited Thursday
Cannon (hamstring) is a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Cannon's hamstring injury has lingered since mid-September. He's previously managed to play through the issue, so he doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. The second-year pro does most of his damage as the Jets' top kick returner.
More News
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Ready to roll•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Continues healing two injuries•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Trenton Cannon: No offensive touches through Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...