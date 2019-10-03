Play

Cannon (hamstring) is a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Cannon's hamstring injury has lingered since mid-September. He's previously managed to play through the issue, so he doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. The second-year pro does most of his damage as the Jets' top kick returner.

