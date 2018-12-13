Cannon (toe) is listed as questionable on the Jets' final Week 15 injury report.

Initially, it appeared as though Cannon would approach Saturday's contest against the Texans free of an injury designation, but a limited practice session Thursday has him listed as questionable. If Cannon is able to suit up this weekend, he'd be in line to work behind Elijah McGuire (ankle), with the Jets' top rusher Isaiah Crowell already ruled out.

