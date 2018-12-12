Jets' Trenton Cannon: Logs limited practice
Cannon (toe) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
With each of the Jets' three running backs bothered by an injury, Cannon could handle a significant role if he's able to suit up for Saturday's game against the Texans. Isaiah Crowell (foot) missed another practice Wednesday, while Elijah McGuire (ankle) joined Cannon as a limited participant. The Jets will release their final injury report Thursday.
