Cannon (toe) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

With each of the Jets' three running backs bothered by an injury, Cannon could handle a significant role if he's able to suit up for Saturday's game against the Texans. Isaiah Crowell (foot) missed another practice Wednesday, while Elijah McGuire (ankle) joined Cannon as a limited participant. The Jets will release their final injury report Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...