Jets' Trenton Cannon: Logs limited practice
Cannon (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Cannon suffered the hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and only logged nine offensive snaps. The fact that the Virginia State product was able to log limited practice time is a positive sign for his Week 13 availability. Even if he does play, Cannon still stands third on the depth chart behind Isaiah Crowell and Elijah McGuire.
