Jets' Trenton Cannon: Looking good after McGuire cut
Cannon appears to have a spot on the Jets' initial 53-man roster, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Cannon was competing for the No. 4 running back job with Elijah McGuire, who was waived by the Jets on Friday. His touches on offense figure to be few and far between, but Cannon is listed atop the depth chart for kick returns. Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell are ahead of Powell in the backfield.
