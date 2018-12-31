Jets' Trenton Cannon: Looks raw as rookie
Cannon rushed twice for 16 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Patriots. He finishes his rookie season with 113 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries, plus another 144 yards on 17 carries.
The sixth-round selection will be fighting for a roster spot with the Jets next season, though he'll likely have the inside track on the No. 3 running back role. Cannon's greatest asset is his speed, which could turn him into a future threat in the return game as well. He struggled with ball security on special teams in the preseason, so he'd be wise to work on that weakness ahead of his second NFL campaign.
