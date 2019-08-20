Cannon is on track for a spot on the 53-man roster, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coach Adam Gase said he's been impressed with his backfield this summer, specifically mentioning Cannon, Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery. Given his ability to return kicks and catch passes out of the backfield, Cannon makes sense as a fourth option behind Bell, Montgomery and Bilal Powell -- a scenario that would leave Elijah McGuire without a roster spot.