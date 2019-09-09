Cannon played one offensive snap in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Le'Veon Bell played every snap in the season opener, leaving few opportunities for the rest of the backfield group. Cannon's only real action of the game came in punt coverage, as he downed a punt at the two-yard line during the third quarter. The 25-year-old could still see some chances in the return game, but he's unlikely to have a worthwhile offensive role.

