Cannon rushed four times for 18 yards and added a seven-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.

Cannon outplayed Elijah McGuire, who gained only 15 scrimmage yards on seven touches. Both guys were little more than change-of-pace options behind Isiaiah Crowell, and that should be the case once again in Week 14 against Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories