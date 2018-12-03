Jets' Trenton Cannon: Nets 25 yards
Cannon rushed four times for 18 yards and added a seven-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.
Cannon outplayed Elijah McGuire, who gained only 15 scrimmage yards on seven touches. Both guys were little more than change-of-pace options behind Isiaiah Crowell, and that should be the case once again in Week 14 against Buffalo.
