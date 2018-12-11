Cannon (toe) did not practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Cannon appears to have sustained a toe injury during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills. The rookie sixth-round pick could be in line for a notable workload if he's able to get healthy in the near future, with Isaiah Crowell (toe) nursing what appears to be a significant injury. However, Saturday's approaching matchup against the Texans' stout defensive line does not inspire much confidence in Cannon even if he were to serve as the Jets' top running back.

