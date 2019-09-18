Jets' Trenton Cannon: Not practicing Wednesday
Cannon did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
It's unclear exactly when Cannon suffered the injury, as he has only gotten work on special teams through the first two weeks of the regular season. Consider him day-to-day with the ankle injury for now.
