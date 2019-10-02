Play

Cannon is rehabbing a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Cannon wasn't able to fully shake his hamstring injury during the Jets' bye week, but he no longer appears bothered by his ankle issue. The second-year pro has only played one snap on offense this season, so New York's backfield likely wouldn't be noticeably impacted if he were to miss time. However, any time spend sidelined by Cannon would move Ty Montgomery into the No. 1 kick returner gig.

