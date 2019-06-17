Cannon will have to battle for a roster spot in camp, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

New York's roster battle at running back will likely come down to the preseason, as the Jets currently have five capable bodies in camp and are unlikely to keep them all. Cannon played well in coverage on special teams as a rookie last season and has the potential to turn into a dangerous returner if he can curb his fumbling issues, making him a strong fit for the back end of the roster. He'll need to beat out at least one of Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery or Elijah McGuire behind starter Le'Veon Bell.