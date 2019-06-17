Jets' Trenton Cannon: On roster bubble
Cannon will have to battle for a roster spot in camp, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
New York's roster battle at running back will likely come down to the preseason, as the Jets currently have five capable bodies in camp and are unlikely to keep them all. Cannon played well in coverage on special teams as a rookie last season and has the potential to turn into a dangerous returner if he can curb his fumbling issues, making him a strong fit for the back end of the roster. He'll need to beat out at least one of Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery or Elijah McGuire behind starter Le'Veon Bell.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Jets
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...