The Jets placed Cannon (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Cannon had missed three straight games while nursing a foot issue, and he now lands on IR due to the severity of the injury. Ty Montgomery will continue to serve as New York's top kick returner with Cannon sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories