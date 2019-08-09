Jets' Trenton Cannon: Plenty of action to kick off 2019
Cannon rushed nine times for 20 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Cannon also picked up 36 yards on two kick returns and made a nice tackle as the gunner on an opposing punt return. The second-year running back is battling for a roster spot, and his special teams contributions will likely be the key to locking down a regular-season role with the Jets. Cannon should get plenty of snaps on both offense and special teams as the preseason unfolds.
