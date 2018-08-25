Cannon rushed five times for 23 yards, secured all four of his targets for 30 yards and returned three kickoffs for 71 yards in the Jets' 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants on Friday. He also lost a fumble.

Cannon's fumble came on a late-first-half kickoff return after he'd already gained 20 yards, and he was impressive otherwise through both the ground and air. The sixth-round pick's four catches co-led the Jets on the night and provided a glimpse of his upside as a third-down receiving option. Meanwhile, his main competition for the No. 3 running back role, Thomas Rawls, did not see any rushing touches and failed to come up with his only target, furthering the rookie's case. Cannon could see extended action again in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Eagles, but Friday's effort may have been enough to cinch a roster spot.