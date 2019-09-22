Cannon (ankle/hamstring) is officially listed as active for Sunday's game against New England.

Cannon logged limited practice in the final two sessions of the week heading into the game, and was deemed questionable. The fact that he's active likely won't have an impact on the offense, as he's played just one offensive snap this season, and seems to be buried on the depth chart behind Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery.

