Cannon (foot/ankle) is practicing Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The sixth-round rookie was removed from Monday's practice but won't miss any more time. With Elijah McGuire (foot) unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season, Cannon is the new favorite to enter Week 1 as the Jets' No. 3 running back. It helps that Thomas Rawls (undisclosed) is having trouble staying healthy.

