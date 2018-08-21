Jets' Trenton Cannon: Returns to practice
Cannon (ankle) has retaken the field for practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Cannon has been sidelined of late by an ankle issue, but that now appears to be behind him. The sixth-round rookie back was considered the favorite for third-string duties early in camp, though the injury may have changed those plans slightly. Even if he doesn't see the field consistently on offense this season, he could be a contributor on special teams.
