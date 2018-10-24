Cannon is expected to act as the primary backup to starting running back Isaiah Crowell in Sunday's game in Chicago following Bilal Powell's (neck) placement on injured reserve, ESPN.com reports.

Cannon was the clear third option on the Jets' backfield depth chart through the first seven weeks of the season, with his only touches coming in garbage time in the season opener and during last Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings after Powell's departure. The rookie sixth-round pick made a positive impression when he was thrust into action in relief of Powell, hauling in four of five targets for 69 yards and taking two carries for four yards. While Crowell should pick up some of Powell's carries and perhaps gain more usage on passing downs as well, the Jets probably aren't eager to dramatically increase Crowell's workload since he has been battling a foot injury of his own the last few games. That should pave the way for Cannon to at least temporarily see an enhanced role in a change-of-pace capacity, though his outlook beyond Week 8 appears somewhat muddled. Elijah McGuire (foot) returned to practice last Wednesday and is eligible to return from IR in Week 9, at which point he could be a candidate to assume some of the work that had fallen to Powell.