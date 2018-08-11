Cannon rushed 11 times for 40 yards and caught three of four targets for five yards in Friday's 17-0 win over the Falcons to open the preseason.

Cannon got in beginning with the third drive after Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell split work on the first two. He also got a look in the return game, but muffed a punt inside his own 10-yard line in the third quarter, nearly resulting in a disaster. Crowell went to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury after a physical touchdown reception, which could open the door for Cannon to get even more reps. The rookie sixth-rounder is clearly rough around the edges, but his mix of explosiveness and opportunity is intriguing.